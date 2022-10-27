Trash, encroachments to be removed from Gol Market

Islamabad : The civic agency has launched an operation to remove scattered trash and encroachments that have defaced famous Gol Market of the capital city.

According to the details, the civic agency got reports about grave violations of rules and procedures in the Gol Market where the owners of the local restaurants have occupied vast area to install their power generators.

The trash and encroachments were mainly found out at back side of the market that was presenting a dirty look. The stinking smell was also disturbing the visitors who also approached the civic agency and informed it about the situation.

The relevant wing of the civic agency then immediately launched the operation and started removing trash and garbage that were allegedly thrown by employees of the local restaurants.

Now notices will be served to the owners of the local restaurants for illegally occupying the land of the market. No immediate action will be taken against instalment of power generators at back side of market because the relevant authorities want to review the situation and make a plan to deal with this issue.

An official has said “We have been working on a plan to remove encroachments from markets and commercial centres of the city to provide a better environment to the visitors.”

“We are also working on a detailed survey to identify encroachments in each and every part of the capital city after which a comprehensive plan will be introduced to remove them at the earliest,” he said.

He said “We have taken strong action against poor state of cleanliness and encroachment at Gol Market and this issue will be resolved once and for all. The issue of instalment of power generators will also be resolved in coordination with the owners of the restaurants.”