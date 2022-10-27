Drive against traffic violations

Islamabad : The campaign of Islamabad Capital Police to check violations of traffic rules is in full swing and special efforts are being made to maintain traffic discipline in the city.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to people while road users are being educated on lane discipline during drive Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanweer

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan special teams to control lane violations on various roads and ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city had been constituted. Strict checking is being made against those not using helmets during the bike ride.

ICP’s teams remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, and Srinagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules. ICP’s FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating messages about road safety and to educate the audience about traffic rules.

ICP appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes while driving; the sole purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the city.

ICP hopes citizens will follow traffic rules and help ICP through their cooperation in ensuring a secure traffic system in the city.