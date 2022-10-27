20 outlaws arrested

Islamabad : Sabzi Mandi Police team arrested three wanted members of a bike lifting gang and recovered 7 stolen motorcycles from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Sabzi Mandi Police apprehended three members of a bike lifter gang. The accused were identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, Akaash Ahmed, and Samar Abbas. The police team also recovered 07 stolen motorbikes from them.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in lifting numerous motorbikes from different areas of the twin cities.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have rounded up 17 people engaged in criminal activities and recovered drugs, hookah and flavours, valuables, and weapons with ammunition from their possession The Secretariat police team arrested two accused Qaisar and Fayan and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Likewise, Kohsar police arrested an accused Muhammad Yaseen and recovered 310-gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused Mukhtar Ahmed involved in illegally selling petrol. Tarnol police arrested an accused Danish and recovered a gun from his possession. Furthermore, the Sangjani police team arrested the accused Zaryab Mehmood and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Shalimar police team raided a Sheesha Centre and arrested the two accused Farhan and Basit Ali and recovered hookah and flavors from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested an accused Rizwan Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Noon Police arrested two accused Zulfiqar and Ahmed Umer involved in illegally selling petrol. Khanna police arrested accused Sherooz Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Koral police arrested two accused Tabraiz and Rafan and recovered two pistols from their possession.