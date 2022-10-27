ISLAMABAD : Though PTI chairman Imran Khan has announced an anti-government march on Islamabad from across the country for Friday, the local authorities have yet to decide on whether the schools would have in-person classes on the last working day of the week as usual.

Seeing shipping containers placed on roadsides across the city, the residents fear artery blockades for marchers. Also, there is a likelihood of traffic diversions.

However, school regulators are silent on whether in-person learning will continue as usual or campuses will be closed.

Some private schools have already notified parents about the early dismissal of students for today (Thursday) citing the expected traffic diversions.

They, however, didn't reveal if they would operate on Friday, the day of the PTI's long march.

Parents resented uncertainty about Friday school classes and said they won't risk the life of their children by sending them to school on the protest day.

They called for the resumption of online classes by schools to prevent the learning loss of students. The parents also demanded an immediate government announcement about school closures.