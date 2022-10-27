Minister assures support for new industrial estate in region

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division Syed Murtaza Mahmud assured that he would provide all possible assistance and support for the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region as it would boost production activities and benefit the local economy, says a press release.

He said that soon a meeting of all stakeholders including the Ministry of Commerce, Board of Investment and CDA would be convened to get their input on this important project. He said that ICCI should identify 2-3 sites for industrial zone to analyse and assess their potential for the project. He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president.

Syed Murtaza Mahmud said that ICCI’s demand for representation in various attached departments of the Ministry of Industries would also be given due consideration to enhance the role of the private sector in them. He said that a separate meeting with the pharmaceutical sector would be held to promote its exports. He assured that the government would facilitate the private sector by removing hurdles and bottlenecks being faced by it.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI president briefed the minister for industries about the importance of a new industrial zone in the region as it would attract more investment, boost industrialisation, improve exports, create employment and strengthen the local economy. He said that ICCI needed around 10,000 acre of land for this project to promote export-oriented industries, which can be available on the CPEC route in the vicinity of Islamabad and stressed that the government should help in acquisition of land to materialise this project. He said that ICCI should be given representation in the Boards of SMEDA, Engineering Development Board, National Productivity Organisation, and other relevant departments of the Ministry of Industries to serve the cause of the private sector more effectively.