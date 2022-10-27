104 shops sealed on Chakri Road

Rawalpindi : On the directions of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing RDA has conducted an operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings here on Wednesday.

During the operation 100 shops were sealed in five markets at Banni Stop and Mori Ghazan area on Chakri Road and four shops and one residential under construction building at Gulraiz Housing Scheme Rawalpindi, the RDA spokesman said adding the Building Control Wing of RDA is continuing its anti-encroachment drive and conducting operations against violations, illegal unauthorized commercial cum residential buildings and land mafia in the city.

He said that the LU&BC Wing’s staff including two assistant directors Building Control, building inspectors and others with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police stations carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed above mentioned illegal commercial buildings.

He said that the owners of the above-mentioned properties have violated approved plans/maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

He said that the owners of these illegal commercial buildings appeared before the Director LU&BC Muhammad Tahir Meo. He said the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the owners of these illegal commercial buildings and given two weeks' time to regularize buildings and submit the maps and has taken written undertaking from them. He said that if these buildings are not regularized within two weeks, then these will be sealed again and first information reports (FIRs) will be registered.

He said that the DG RDA has directed the LU&BC Wing RDA to take strict action against illegal / unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings and encroachments without any fear and favour. He said that the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss.

He said that RDA suggests the citizens to consult with the RDA before investing in such projects as the civic agency will not be responsible for their losses, he added.