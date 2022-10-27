‘FIA played vital role in removal of Pakistan from FATF grey list’

Islamabad : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) delivered a vital role in removing Pakistan from the grey list of FATF, a spokesman of the FIA said.

“I am grateful to my dedicated team who made this gigantic mission possible for the country,” Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Hassan Butt said when contacted to obtain his version. He said that the FIA team delivered professionally and responsibly to get back to honour and respect of our Pakistan.

The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog placed Pakistan on its Grey List (list of countries for increased monitoring) in the year 2018 following which Pakistan was given 27 points Action Plan on countering terrorist financing. While Pakistan was still working to address the TF Action Plan, Pakistan was given another 07 points Action Plan on Anti-Money Laundering in the year 2020 subsequent to a Post Observation Period Report (POPR) submitted to FATF by Pakistan.

It took almost 4 years to address all 34 action items of both the Action Plans on TF and ML while the action plan on ML was completed quite ahead of the deadline given by FATF. FATF’s team visited Pakistan in September 2022, to verify the progress on both action plans.

Through the untiring efforts of both the civil and military departments in the country, Pakistan has finally been given an exit from the grey list and has joined the list of countries that are most compliant with the FATF recommendations. While many departments, both civil and military, deserve the credit for this national effort, FIA’s role in accomplishing this gigantic task was quite significant.

FIA contributed in the TF Action plan by demonstrating significant progress on the action item related to Hawala/Hundi, whereas, in the ML Action Plan, FIA shouldered the major responsibility. FIA is the lead agency for Anti- Money Laundering efforts, while the other ML designated agencies included NAB, IR, and Custom.

FIA, not only demonstrated tremendous progress, over the years, against money laundering but also became the only agency being visited by the FATF onsite team physically during their onsite visit to Pakistan in September 2022.

FIA team, under the leadership of DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt, briefed the FATF Team exceptionally well and impressed them with the administrative and operational mechanisms in place for combating money laundering. It is pertinent to mention that FIA has established a specialized AML/CFT Directorate along with 08 AML circles having dedicated investigators and prosecutors across Pakistan to deal with the cases of money laundering.

Exiting the grey list of FATF is big news for Pakistan and we salute all the officers who work tirelessly for this great national cause.