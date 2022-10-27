MoU signed to make urban dwellings sustainable

Islamabad: Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and real estate sector Edge Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make new urban dwellings resilient by applying standards set in the SDG 11 (making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable) and SDG13 (climate action).
Pakistan is signatory to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to meet Agenda 2030 and global sustainability issues.
Pakistan’s real estate sector is growing continuously and the demand for housing in a country of 220 million will not be lower. Unorganised and unplanned growth in housing poses challenges to both the populace and the environment. This unplanned and unsustainable urban growth and development of housing societies mar public services and natural resources causing pressures on the government.
This MoU will promote cooperation between think tanks and private sector.
Zeeshan Hashmi, CEO of the Edge Group and Dr Shafqat Munir Ahmad from SDPI at the signing ceremony said that the MoU aims at creating a result-oriented dialogue among the policy makers and stakeholders.
Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters in collaboration with ‘Daira Ilm-o-Adab Pakistan’ will host a three-day...
Islamabad : Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday lauded the role...
Islamabad : Skyrocketing prices, rising inflation and shrinking incomes have forced the cash-starved people to buy...
Islamabad : The civic agency has launched an operation to remove scattered trash and encroachments that have defaced...
Islamabad : Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Wednesday directed the relevant officials...
Islamabad : Principals of Islamabad's government colleges have complained that they're struggling to come up with the...
Comments