Meesha summoned on Nov 3

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Thursday summoned singer Meesha Shafi on November 3 for cross examination in a defamation suit against her by singer Ali Zafar.
As the hearing commenced, an application was moved before the court on behalf of Meesha Shafi seeking one time exemption from personal appearance. The counsel of Meesha stated that his client could not appear before the court due to joint pain.
The court while accepting the plea of counsel granted one time exemption to Meesha, directing her to appear before the court on November 3 for cross examination on her statement earlier recorded before the court. In his suit, Zafar contended that Meesha through a tweet on April 19, 2018, levelled baseless allegations of sexual harassment against him.
