SIMS holds breast cancer awareness moot

LAHORE:An awareness and training conference on breast cancer was organised by the Head of Plastic Surgery Services Hospital Prof Farid Khan at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

SIMS Principal Prof Muhammad Farooq Afzal chaired the conference, while Prof Abdul Hakeem Babar and Pink Ribbon Society CEO Umar Aftab participated as guests of honour. Professor Tayyaba Wasim, Professor Shoaib, including SIMS faculty members, young surgeons and a large number of students were also present.

Prof Farid Khan, Prof Waris, Prof Nadeem Aslam, Prof Mustahsan Bashir, Dr Tausif, Prof Mustafa, Prof Safdar Malik and Dr Asad gave detailed lectures on cancer diagnosis and treatment and surgery.