Seven arrested for accepting bribe

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala Region conducted a trap raid in Mandi Bahauddin under the supervision of a magistrate and arrested Excise Department Constable Usman Arif and office boy Bilal Aslam and recovered the bribe money worth Rs20,000 from them. A case has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, ACE Sahiwal region has arrested a naib qasid of the deputy commissioner's office along with his accomplice after his bail was cancelled by the High Court. Naib qasid Riaz Ahmad and his accomplice took a bribe of Rs200,000 from a plaintiff by pretending to be a government employee.

Deputy director Khanewal arrested the municipal committee head clerk red-handed in presence of a magistrate while receiving a bribe of Rs20,000 in the Multan region. The Anti-Corruption Department in the Multan region also conducted a trap raid and arrested Secretary Union Council M Ali and naib qasid Waseem Akhtar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs7,000.