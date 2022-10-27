Officers directed to solve expats’ problems

LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice-Chairperson Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hasan has said that the officers should utilise all their abilities to quickly solve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He said for immediate redressing of complaints, the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees should also be fully mobilised at the district level and a delegation of OPC officers will visit the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees across Punjab in the coming week.

He reviewed the performance of all the relevant departments regarding the resolution of complaints filed by Overseas Pakistanis in the meeting. He expressed these views while presiding over the departmental meeting. In this meeting, OPC Commissioner Syed Khadam Abbas briefed the meeting on the ongoing progress, significant data and other issues related to resolving the complaints of Pakistanis living abroad.

He said 30,676 complaints have been registered on the web portal so far. Out of which 20,533 complaints have been redressed with a rate of 67pc. Vice Chairperson OPC Tariq Hasan said that this success is the result of teamwork and in the coming days we will improve this performance further and fulfill the expectations of Pakistanis living abroad.