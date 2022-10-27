Crackdown on beggars initiated

LAHORE:Special teams of Police have initiated crackdown against habitual and professional beggars on the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar to free the provincial capital of this nuisance.

Lahore Police, in continuation of its crackdown against professional beggars, has so far arrested 254 beggars, including 249 men and five women from different areas of the city in collaboration with Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (PCPWB) as well as other related departments.

Lahore Police handed over the child beggars to the PCPWB whereas addict adult beggars have been admitted to rehabilitation wards of related hospitals designated by the government in this regards.

Lahore Police have arrested as many as 3,681 professional beggars including 3,518 males and 150 females in 'Anti Beggary Act' and registered 3,623 cases against them during this year till now at different Police Stations of the city.

Accordingly, City division Police arrested 763 beggars, Cantt division 546, Civil Lines division Police 425, Iqbal Town division 546, Sadar division 701 whereas Model Town division Police arrested 640 beggars during the crackdown. City Traffic police have separately moved to register cases against beggars disturbing citizens and the flow of traffic on road junctions and traffic signals.

CCPO Lahore has said that all the divisional SsP have been given special task to arrest professional, fake disable and habitual beggars as most of them have criminal background but feign as beggars. The personnel of traffic police have been assisting the special teams of Lahore police to curb professional beggary and organized criminal gangs.

Trade leaders: trade leaders of different markets and trade centres called on CCPO Lahore. The business leaders included Suhail Mahmood Butt, Naeem Mir, Ch Shahid Nazir, Hafiz Rizwan Butt and others. DSP Development Mustafa Hassan and other senior police officers were present at this occasion.

The CCPO Lahore listened to the problems of the business community and assured earliest redressal of their genuine grievances. The business community appreciated the role of Lahore police particularly CCPO Lahore for maintenance of peace in the city.