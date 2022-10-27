After getting out of FATF grey list: Politicians, traders asked to restore global trust in country

LAHORE:Getting out of the grey list is good for Pakistan, now it is up to the political leadership and business community of Pakistan to take steps to restore global confidence in Pakistan for the betterment of the country’s future.

Now is the time that all of us should think for the national interest instead of personal or business interest as the international situation is also demanding that Pakistan should be economically strong, and should not violate any money laundering and other laws.

These views were expressed by the discussants in Jang Economic Session on ‘Impacts of Getting Pakistan out of FATF Grey List, and Disqualification of Imran Khan on country’s economy’. The panelists were Huzaima Bukhari, Qaisera Sheikh, Amjad Ali Jawa, Dr Qais Aslam, and Zafar Mehmood Ch while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Huzaima Bukhari said getting out of the grey list was good thing for Pakistan but there were still many issues as money laundering was going on, even legitimate people were facing problems due to banks scrutiny which country have to fight. Pakistan should not delay in legislating on money-laundering like the United States and other countries and should move towards this legislation as soon as possible. It is easy to make a law but it is very difficult to implement it. It is very important for the financial institutions and the government to be on the same page. After 9/11, terrorism has risen, and as far as Imran Khan's disqualification is concerned, rather he got more popularity after disqualification.

Qaisera Sheikh said India was doing propaganda against Pakistan in FATA which kept us in grey list for a long time. She said Pakistan came out of the grey list due to the initiatives of the previous government on money-laundering and streamline of remittances. She said the general public was waiting for transparent election and the government should go for it.

Amjad Ali Jawa said that there were many reasons behind grey listing and then getting out of it. Pakistan getting out of grey list is a positive step and it will increase foreign investment which will play a great role in the country's economy. As a nation now we have to think that put the country on correct path of revival. We have to be economically strong, if we are economically strong then no one can put us in the grey list ever, he added.

Dr Qais Aslam congratulated Imran Khan's government as Pakistan managed to get out of the grey list due to their efforts. Now it is up to the government and the business community to take steps to restore Pakistan's international credibility in the future, he said. However, there were many reasons for Pakistan's inclusion in the grey list, such as the fact that we have not been able to punish anyone for money-laundering. There is an urgent need for a strong and enforceable global policy to curb drug trafficking and terrorism. The government has not waived tax to the IT sector, while waiving it can grow the IT sector. Pakistan belongs to every Pakistani, the governance issues will have to be resolved and the government should think about making the life of the common man easier and do what is necessary to provide all possible protection to the people, he added.

Zafar Mehmood Ch said that FATF has finally removed Pakistan from the grey list after a long period of four years was a great achievement. Global investors will restore after getting out of this list. New doors of foreign investment will be opened because international investors were reluctant to invest in Pakistan due to the existence of the grey list. There is hope that Pakistan's exports will get a boost after this while investors from all over the world will regain confidence in Pakistan and there will be a visible increase in foreign investment. The business community is only interested in political stability. The country is in dire need of unity because anti-national elements are engaged in heinous conspiracies, political parties can only defeat them by showing unity.