Yasmin orders preparing PC-1 for girls’ hostel in UCHS

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the officials concerned to prepare the PC-1 for girls’ hostel in University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS). She issued these instructions while addressing the opening session of the two-day Allied Health Sciences Conference at the University of Child Health Sciences on Wednesday.

University's Vice-Chancellor Prof Masood Sadiq, MD Prof M Saleem, Prof Sajid Maqbool, Prof Nabila Talat, Prof Shazia Maqbool, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Mahmoud Ayaz, Principal Ameer ud din Medical College Prof Sardar al-freed Zafar, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Farooq Afzal, Head of Delegates of Glasgow Prof Charlotte Wright and a large number of students participated in the conference.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the credit for the approval of the UCHS goes to Imran Khan and my personal interest was also included in this approval. The collaboration between the Office of Child Health Sciences and Glasgow in clinical education is very exciting and we believe that prevention is always better than cure.

The minister said that Children's Hospital Lahore is a unique hospital when it comes to treatment of children. For the first time, the government recruited more than 300 grade 17 technologists. She said that the Sehat Sahulat Card is also an achievement of PTI. Through this card, patients are treated in major hospitals of Punjab.

Dr Yasmin said that we are trying to complete the hiring in the Departments of Anesthesia and Radiology in the Government Teaching Hospitals of Punjab. The department has been instructed to send a summary for the stipend for the children of the School of Allied Health Sciences.