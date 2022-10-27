Bid to supply expired food products foiled

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply a huge cache of expired food products and fake labelling material during a raid on a warehouse in Badian village on Wednesday. The raid was conducted on the tipoff of a vigilance cell.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that over 1,200kg of expired cocoa powder and other products were being loaded on a truck to supply to the local market but the team thwarted the unholy ambitions of the adulteration mafia.

He said that the name of the American food brand and fake address had been used on labelling to deceive the PFA. He said that a Bike Squad has been prepared to take action against substandard food points in the narrow streets where big vehicles of the authority could not be entered.