Arshad’s murder: PA demands transparent judicial probe

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday condemning the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and demanding transparent judicial inquiry into the incident to bring the culprits to the book.

Speaker Sibtain Khan who chaired the proceedings refused to lift ban on 18 PML-N members and allowing them to sit in the house, on which the opposition members walked out of the house in protest.

The resolution was tabled by PTI MPA Ali Afzal Sahi which termed Arshad Sharif’s target killing a blatant attack on media freedom since the slain journalist was preparing a documentary on sensitive matters of corruption and illegal activities which would have exposed the involvement of top government officials. It termed the murder of Arshad Sharif a great loss of Pakistani people besides the media, expressing grief and extending condolence with the bereaved family. Chaired by the Speaker, the House unanimously passed The Punjab Women Protection Amendment Bill, enacting laws to prevent women from violence and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members from both sides hotly debated on the issue of suspension of 18 PML-N members. On a point of order, former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal and Tahir Khalil Sindhu of PML-N drew the attention of chair to the serious violations of the rules of business of the House. They warned that the House cannot run against the rules as the members of opposition were being victimised, and the House was kept in session despite that the opposition indicated the lack of quorum.

The speaker and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat replied that the session was continued only when the House was in quorum. PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hasan Murtaza said that the suspension of 18 members was causing punishment to the people of their constituencies since their welfare and development was being badly affected. He demanded that the ban on these members should be lifted immediately for the sake of the welfare of the people of their constituencies.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari responded to the demand by saying that when their government was removed the PTI members were also not allowed to speak in the House. He suggested that suspended members of the PML-N must not be allowed to sit in the house until they apologised in writing.

Minister Hashim Dogar warned that if suspended members were allowed to sit in the House without written apology, then next time they will bring the drums and bugles in the House to disrupt the proceedings. The opposition members walked out of the house in protest after the speaker refused to approve their demand of lifting ban on the suspended members.

At the start, the newly elected members of the Assembly, Faisal Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Bhangu and Malik Muzaffar took the oath of their membership from the Speaker Muhammad Sabtain Khan. Minister Raja Basharat presented 9 audit reports including the audit report 2017-18 on the accounts of District Government Nankana Sahib in the House. Later, the speaker adjourned the House for November 10.