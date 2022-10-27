EU aims for ‘zero pollution’ in air and water

BRUSSELS: The EU detailed plans on Wednesday to bring air and water pollution down to zero by 2050, proposing tougher rules and compensation for those affected by poor air quality. The points set out by the European Commission bolster its push transitioning towards a greener future for the 27-nation bloc -- a core pledge by commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. “The longer we wait to reduce this pollution, the higher the costs to society. By 2050.