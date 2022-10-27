Canada repatriates two women, two children from Syria camps

OTTAWA: Canada has repatriated two women and two children from camps in Syria holding family members of suspected Islamic State jihadists, and charged one with supporting terrorism, officials said on Wednesday.

This followed years of pressure on Ottawa -- which long refused for security reasons to repatriate as many as 50 Canadians believed to be held in the camps, according to Human Rights Watch -- to bring them home. Including the latest four, only seven have returned to Canada.