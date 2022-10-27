Belarus journalist sentenced to eight years in prison

MOSCOW: A court in Minsk sentenced an investigative journalist to eight years in prison on Wednesday, the reclusive country´s Belarusian Association of Journalists said in a statement.

The court sentenced Sergei Satsuk, the editor of the Ezhednevnik news website, for “inciting hatred”, “official misconduct” and “accepting bribes”, the press advocacy group said in a statement.

The 58-year-old was detained in December 2021 after authorities searched his home and office. He is the latest journalist to be jailed in the authoritarian country, which has been ruled by President Alexander Lukashenko since 1994.