Germany agrees plan to legalise recreational cannabis

BERLIN: Germany on Wednesday paved the way to legalising the purchase and possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, a step which would leave it with one of the most liberal cannabis policies in Europe.

The emblematic project will still need to gain approval from the European Union and the German parliament before entering the statute book, expected in 2024. But the move marks a watershed moment in the drug debate in the EU´s biggest economy, and amounts to a compromise between advocates of across-the-board legalisation and critics who raise public health concerns.

Under the draft plans, production and supply of cannabis would be “permitted in a licensed and state-controlled framework”, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said at a news conference. Consumers would be allowed to purchase a maximum of between “20 and 30 grams” of dried cannabis leaf for their private consumption, with supplies distributed through a network of authorised stores and pharmacies, according to the draft approved by cabinet ministers.

The major reform to Germany´s drugs policy was intended to deliver “better youth and health protection”, Lauterbach said. The current legal framework had fallen short, he said, leading to a “flourishing black market” and encouraging criminality.

“A repressive drugs policy has failed,” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said. Legalisation would mean “better quality products and therefore better health protection, as well as relief for our law enforcement, so that they can concentrate on more important things”, Buschmann wrote on Twitter.

The unregulated trade in cannabis would be “displaced” by the introduction of a framework for legal distribution, Lauterbach said. Growing cannabis crops and manufacturing products will be permitted to licensed businesses in Germany, with their sale taxed. Adults will also have the option to keep up to three plants for their own supply. Under the plans, advertisements for the drug would be banned, while packaging should be kept “neutral”.