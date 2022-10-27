KP look to bounce back as Quaid Trophy sixth round begins

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered this year’s edition of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with back-to-back titles. Their run in this edition, however, has shocked many. At the halfway stage of the 10-round league phase, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table with three of their five matches ending in draws and two in defeats.

They have accumulated only 31 points. When the second and final half of the four-day first-class tournament commences, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will look to implement their learnings from the first five rounds and turn the fortunes around.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be eager to avenge their 134-run defeat by Balochistan when the two sides meet at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Balochistan, since the win in their tournament opener, have had struggles of their own as their next four games resulted in two draws and two defeats, and that’s something Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hope to exploit. Balochistan are only 16 points better than Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and are placed fourth in the points table.

The Abbottabad Cricket Stadium will stage the contest between top-ranked Northern and fifth-placed Southern Punjab. Northern have had an excellent first half of the tournament. Their three wins – the most for any side this edition – have garnered them 91 points. Southern Punjab, however, have not won any match.

When these two teams met in the first round, Northern, who were the finalists last year and in the 2019-20 edition, inflicted a heavy 10-wicket defeat on Southern Punjab. After that, Southern Punjab drew all four contests, while Northern enter this contest with a convincing nine-wicket win against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Central Punjab and Sindh will face off at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. All of Central Punjab’s five matches have ended in draws. Sindh on the other hand defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively.

Top performers

When Central Punjab and Sindh played in the first round, Abdullah Shafique scored a splendid 232 that remains the highest score of the tournament. The right-handed Test opener has since scored a century and two half-centuries in six innings and dominates the run-scoring charts with 531 runs at an average of 88.50.

His Central Punjab and Pakistan teammate Azhar Ali sits a rung beneath him. The experienced middle-order batter is only the second player to have piled up more than 500 runs this season. He is also one of the three batters to have scored a double hundred – Northern’s Faizan Riaz being the third one – and has scored 503 runs in only five innings at a staggering average of 100.60.

Sindh captain Saud Shakeel produced one of his best knocks against Balochistan in the last round and registered his highest first-class score of 187 not out.

Sindh's spinner Abrar Ahmed is in blistering form and has 28 wickets at an average of 17.68 from only three matches. It seems like the batters have no clue on how to read him as his six innings have resulted in four five-wicket hauls and one four-fer with six for 100 being his best figures of the tournament.

Central Punjab’s Mohammad Ali is second on the list of bowlers with the most wickets with 20 at an average of 20.25.

Twenty-year-old Mubasir Khan is third on the list with 17 wickets at an average of just a shade over 25.

Cricket Associations Championship

Quetta’s Bugti Stadium will host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as the six second XI sides of the teams participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy continue their journeys in the four-day non first-class tournament. This will be the first Cricket Associations Championship match in the city this tournament.

Karachi’s UBL Sports Complex and NBP Sports Complex will host matches between Southern Punjab and Northern and Sindh and Central Punjab, respectively.

Central Punjab have won four of their five matches and lead the points table with 98 points. Sindh are second with three wins and 78 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Southern Punjab – all having won two matches – are third, fourth and fifth, and Northern with a solitary win and 49 points are sixth.