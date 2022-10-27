Zimbabwe captain wary of Pakistan backlash today

PERTH: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine is wary of the challenge his side would face in ICC T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the match at Perth Stadium, the Zimbabwean captain said that Pakistan is a very good bowling side and Zimbabwe will have to work hard to get a decent score on board.

“I'm pretty sure that Pakistan will be coming hard at us tomorrow. They've really got some quality bowlers up front there with the new ball. So, that will be a big challenge for us,” he said.

“Looking at quite a few games that have been played, that first sort of five, six overs with the new ball is challenging for every team.

I think it's a key area for us to try and get through with the bat tomorrow and try and capitalise on a lot of 2s with the bigger boundaries in those middle overs,” he added.

Replying to a question, the Zimbabwean captain said that the wicket in Perth is going to be a bit quicker than what they had in Hobart.

“So, we'll obviously have to try to assess those conditions and work out in order to get a decent score on the board,” Ervine said.

“I don't think that you can sit back and let quality bowlers like that bowl at you, otherwise it's only going to be a matter of time before they get you out.

I think it will be a case of trying to rotate, trying to make sure that you're putting them under as much pressure as they're putting you under,” he said while referring to Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf.