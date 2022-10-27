Protect our children

This refers to the article, ‘The fault is in our priorities’ (Oct 26) by Abdul Sattar. The article mentions the rape incident that happened in Karachi a couple of days ago. This incident has left a big question mark over the performance of the government. It is shocking that women and children are unsafe in the city. The number of child abuse cases is increasing, and our government has not made any efforts to put an end to them. The Sindh chief minister should order the police to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

Thousands of such cases are reported in the country every year. It is time the government paid attention to this important issue.

Sattar Samad

Turbat