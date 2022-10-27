Insensitive

This refers to the article, ‘The fault is in our priorities’ by Abdul Sattar. The article mentions the rape...
Plastic bags are in high demand because they are cheap, lightweight, easy to carry and have exceptional durability....
This refers to the editorial ‘Toshakhana verdict’ . Imran Khan is arguing that he has declared the amount accrued...
A WHO report suggested that more than 50 per cent of Pakistanis are overweight. This unhealthy lifestyle is a cause of...
I was saddened to hear about the murder of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Arshad fought for his country...
This refers to the letter, ‘Dangerous stunts’ by Umme Saif. According to the letter-writer, bike racing has...
Comments