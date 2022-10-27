 
Thursday October 27, 2022
Insensitive

October 27, 2022

Maryam Nawaz’s shameful tweet is condemnable. It was equally bad that the politician did not condole with the bereaved family.

It was shoking to see that she ended up writing an obnoxious tweet, which proved to be quite painful for the family in these difficult times.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad

