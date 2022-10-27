No alternative?

Plastic bags are in high demand because they are cheap, lightweight, easy to carry and have exceptional durability. But polythene bags are harmful to the environment as they take years to decompose. Also, toxic substances are released into the soil when plastic bags perish under the sunlight. Plastic bags have dangerously polluted our water bodies. They are harmful to both marine species and humans.

The government should place a complete ban on the use of plastic bags. Everyone should shift to the available alternatives like paper and jute bags.

Bismah Ashraf

Karachi