Punish the murderers

I was saddened to hear about the murder of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Arshad fought for his country with the power of his pen. His work forced him towards self-imposed exile, which eventually led him to this unfortunate incident.
His murder has caused a storm in Pakistan which will not die down soon. A highly intellectual journalist has been taken from us. His murderers must be brought to justice.
Saman Rafiq
Islamabad
This refers to the article, ‘The fault is in our priorities’ by Abdul Sattar. The article mentions the rape...
Maryam Nawaz’s shameful tweet is condemnable. It was equally bad that the politician did not condole with the...
Plastic bags are in high demand because they are cheap, lightweight, easy to carry and have exceptional durability....
This refers to the editorial ‘Toshakhana verdict’ . Imran Khan is arguing that he has declared the amount accrued...
A WHO report suggested that more than 50 per cent of Pakistanis are overweight. This unhealthy lifestyle is a cause of...
This refers to the letter, ‘Dangerous stunts’ by Umme Saif. According to the letter-writer, bike racing has...
Comments