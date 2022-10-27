Punish the murderers

I was saddened to hear about the murder of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Arshad fought for his country with the power of his pen. His work forced him towards self-imposed exile, which eventually led him to this unfortunate incident.

His murder has caused a storm in Pakistan which will not die down soon. A highly intellectual journalist has been taken from us. His murderers must be brought to justice.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad