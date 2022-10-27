Timely action

This refers to the letter, ‘Dangerous stunts’ (Oct 26) by Umme Saif. According to the letter-writer, bike racing has become quite common in Karachi. Young people who participate in such dangerous sports do not realize that they are putting their lives in danger. The writer has rightly pointed out that many young people die in different accidents caused by such stunts.
It is shocking that children do not think about their parents and family members. No one should go through the pain of losing their loved ones. The traffic authorities should create awareness among the youth and advise them to refrain from such activities.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
