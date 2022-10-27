Horrific crime

This refers to the news report, ‘Flood-victim orphan girl gang-raped in Karachi’ (Oct 25). We have witnessed another case of a severe form of child abuse against a vulnerable and defenceless child. The media should keep following up on the progress of this case to keep it alive in people’s minds. Usually, such news dies down with time and other fresh incidents of similar nature start dominating the space, and the victims are forgotten. Our responsibility should be to at least keep such cases alive until the culprits receive the punishment they deserve.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
This refers to the article, ‘The fault is in our priorities’ by Abdul Sattar. The article mentions the rape...
Maryam Nawaz’s shameful tweet is condemnable. It was equally bad that the politician did not condole with the...
Plastic bags are in high demand because they are cheap, lightweight, easy to carry and have exceptional durability....
This refers to the editorial ‘Toshakhana verdict’ . Imran Khan is arguing that he has declared the amount accrued...
A WHO report suggested that more than 50 per cent of Pakistanis are overweight. This unhealthy lifestyle is a cause of...
I was saddened to hear about the murder of senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Arshad fought for his country...
Comments