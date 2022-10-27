Horrific crime

This refers to the news report, ‘Flood-victim orphan girl gang-raped in Karachi’ (Oct 25). We have witnessed another case of a severe form of child abuse against a vulnerable and defenceless child. The media should keep following up on the progress of this case to keep it alive in people’s minds. Usually, such news dies down with time and other fresh incidents of similar nature start dominating the space, and the victims are forgotten. Our responsibility should be to at least keep such cases alive until the culprits receive the punishment they deserve.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada