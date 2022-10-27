CITY PULSE

Sound Spirit

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, is hosting a fundraiser night of music, rhythm and joy with dazzling performances from the rising stars of our music industry alongside the masters of diverse musical genres. The third episode of ‘Sound Spirit’ will be held at 5pm on October 29 at the ACP’s Amphitheatre. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Karachi Biennale 2022

The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held from October 31 to November 13 at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.