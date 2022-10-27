Two get life term for kidnapping for ransom, murder

An anti-terrorism court has awarded life term on three counts to two men in a kidnapping for ransom and murder case.

Khalid Morio and Pervaiz Ali were found guilty of kidnapping a woman, Naseeban, and her two sons – 11-year-old Shafiq and 12-year-old Rafiq – for Rs500,000 ransom and murdering Rafiq in the city’s Bin Qasim Town in 2016. Two other accused – Allah Bux and Asghar Ali – were acquitted for want of evidence.

The ATC-XX judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the Central Jail Karachi, announced his verdict which he had reserved after recording evidence and hearing final arguments from both defence and prosecution sides.

The judge convicted Khalid and Pervaiz on three counts. They were sentenced to life imprisonment on two counts for kidnapping for ransom and murdering one of the minors with a Rs1 million fine. Both were handed down life term on a third count for abducting the woman and her another son Shafiq with a Rs500,000 penalty.

The convicts would have to undergo additional imprisonment of 18 months on failure to pay the fine. They were remanded back to the central jail to serve out the sentences that will run concurrently.

“The prosecution has been able to prove its case against present accused Pervaiz Ali and Khalid Morio, but looking to the manner wherein the accused acted while taking the life of an innocent minor, I am of the considered view that they do not deserve any leniency,” the judge said in a 22-page judgement. He added the charges against the two accused were proved beyond any shadow of doubt as “the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses inspire confidence”.

According to the prosecution, on April 4, 2016, the minor victim, Rafiq, was kidnapped when he went outside to buy things from a nearby shop within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station. An FIR was lodged on a complaint of his father, Nadeem Kolachi, who stated that he had received a threatening call from an unidentified number two days prior to his son’s abduction.

On April 27, he received a phone call from another number with a caller demanding Rs500,000 for safe release. Later, the complainant said his wife and another son Shafiq were kidnapped by the same kidnappers who came to him demanding Rs500,000 for their release.

On July 8, Khalid and Pervaiz were arrested, and on pointation of one of the accused, the abductees – the woman and minor Shafiq – were recovered from Dadu. During the investigation, Khalid disclosed that they had strangled Rafiq to death and dumped his body in the bushes within the limits of Sukhan police station.