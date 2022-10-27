Governor asks SBCA to raze illegal constructions

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that all the stakeholders have to work together to revive Karachi’s past glory and its status as the ‘city of lights’.

The governor expressed the desire to this effect on Wednesday as he met Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the Governor House.

The meeting took into consideration the federally funded development projects under way in Karachi. The governor said Karachi was rightly considered the economic hub of the country as the development of the provincial capital meant that the entire country would make progress.

He assured Wahab that the federal government would continue to provide utmost support for the development of Karachi. The KMC administrator told the governor that special focus was being made to revive the civic infrastructure in the city, whereas, work had also been launched to repair the roads in Karachi damaged due to rains.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general (DG) called on Tessori. Saylani Welfare Internatinal chief Maulana Bashir Farooqui was also present on the occasion.

The ABAD delegation informed the governor about the difficulties being faced by the builders while the SBCA DG informed him about the performance of his institution. The governor said the illegal constructions in the province should be halted, as traffic flow got disturbed due to this menace.

The builders told Tessori that the construction industry had been facing various problems, and the introduction of the one-window operation would prove beneficial for the real estate developers in this regard. The SBCA DG told the meeting that action was being taken against illegal constructions in the city.