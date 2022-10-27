Drug peddler sentenced to one year in prison

A model court has handed down one-year imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to possession of drugs. Ahsanullah was arrested and booked for possessing hashish weighing 220 grams within the jurisdiction of the Docks police station on February 11.

Additional Sessions Judge Zeeshan Akhtar Khan of the Model Criminal Trial Court (West) directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs9,000. and in case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of fifteen days. He remarked that the charge against the accused was established on the basis of the confession he made during the trial. “The confession of the accused is found to be truthful, voluntarily, and without pressure,” he said.

State prosecutor Muhammad Ashraf Qaiser closed the prosecution side after the accused moved an application under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), admitting to his guilt and pleading with the court to take a lenient view on account of having remained in jail for almost eight months.