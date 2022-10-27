Education ministry allows CAIE to conduct O and A level exams directly in schools

The Federal Ministry of Education has given permission to Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) to conduct O and A level examinations directly in schools in Pakistan, under which now the Cambridge Assessment International Education will be able to conduct examinations without the British Council as a model.

These exams will be conducted in 10 schools of Pakistan next year in May/June 2023. This was approved in a meeting chaired by Federal Additional Secretary Education Waseem Ajmal on Wednesday.

Chairman Intermediate Board Karachi Dr Saeeduddin, Chairman Sindh Technical Board Dr Masroor Sheikh, Chairman Lahore Education Board Dr Mirza Habib, Chairman Federal Board Dr Qaisaralam, Chairman Peshawar Board Professor Nasrullah, Chairman Agha Khan Board Dr Shahzad Jeeva, Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Malah and Head of Cambridge in Pakistan Uzmi Yusuf and her team attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was asked from Cambridge when it would conduct the examinations directly in schools. It was also observed that if the examination centres would not be set up in five-star hotels, then the students should get the benefit of 30 to 50 per cent concession in the examination fee.

In the meeting, it was said that transparency should be maintained at the examination centres in the schools, and the supervisors and invigilators must be external.

Uzma Yousuf, head of Cambridge in Pakistan, wrote to the IBCC officials, saying that Cambridge Assessment has been working in partnership with the British Council to manage operations in Pakistan. However, in the rest of the world, Cambridge works directly with schools to deliver its qualifications, along with some associates such as the British Council. Across the world, 30 per cent of exam entries are received via the British Council, while 70 per cent are through the direct model or via other associates.

She said that they are aiming to move towards the same model of working directly with some schools in Pakistan to deliver our examinations. She said that they are planning to launch this model with a pilot of 10 schools across Pakistan, with the first exams to be delivered under this model in May/June 2023. These 10 schools are Beaconhouse Margalla Campus, Islamabad, Beaconhouse PECHS Campus, Karachi, Beaconhouse Defence Campus, Lahore, The City School, Capital Campus, Islamabad, The City School, Ravi Campus, Lahore, The City School, PAF Chapter, Karachi, Aitchison College, Lahore, Karachi Grammar School, Karachi, Lahore Grammar School, Defence Campus, Lahore and Roots School System, Islamabad.

The letter further states that we are expanding our team with compliance personnel to ensure the standard and quality of our examinations remain the same. We hope that you will support our move towards making our operations in line with the global ways of working.