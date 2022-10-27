KMC taking action against use of plastic bags: Wahab

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has once again imposed a complete ban on the manufacturing, sale, and purchase of polythene bags in the city.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Wednesday the KMC’s Anti-Encroachment Department was taking action against shop owners who used plastic bags on a daily basis in various districts of the city. “Plastic shopping bags will be confiscated and other actions, including lawsuits and fines, will be taken against the manufacturer,” the administrator warned.

On directives of the Karachi administrator and under the supervision of KMC Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Department, Imran Rajput, strict actions were being taken against the use and sale of plastic bags. A large number of plastic bags was confiscated from various shops in East and South districts.

In District East, the operation was carried out in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, and adjacent areas, and in the District South, plastic bags were seized from Saddar and Clifton. The operation against the use of plastic bags was also carried out in District Korangi. During the operation, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers was also present.

Along with the operation against plastic bags, encroachments including, tables, chairs, gas cylinders, and other items, were removed from the road and confiscated by the anti-encroachment teams.

During the operation in District Central’s Nazimabad, encroachments were removed from outside the shops. The shopkeepers were directed to keep everything within the premises of their shop otherwise they would be confiscated, and disciplinary action would also be taken against them.