Young salesman, two robbers killed in Orangi Town

A young salesman and two suspected dacoits were killed in a firing incident that took place in Orangi Town on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place near Zahida Hospital within the limits of the Orangi Town police station. Ammar, 24, a salesman by profession, was killed when alleged dacoits opened fire following resistance during a mugging bid.

Orangi Town SHO Waqar Ahmed said that after police received the information, they rushed to the scene where they found three people lying critically injured.

They were moved to a government hospital where all of them were pronounced dead. It was learnt during the investigation that Ammar was a resident of Labour Square in the SITE area and worked as a salesman in a medicine company in North Karachi.

On Wednesday afternoon, he visited Orangi Town for supply of medicines near Qasba Morr when three armed bandits riding on two motorcycles arrived. The suspect who was riding his motorcycle alone pointed a pistol at the youth and asked him to hand over the articles in his possession.

The youth, however, put up resistance and overpowered that dacoit, following which the latter’s two accomplices opened fire injuring both the salesman and the suspect he had overpowered. The two suspects then tried to flee the scene along with this injured companion.

SHO Waqar explained that as the robbers tried to flee, Ammar shouted for help, after which a crowd gathered at the scene that managed to catch the injured suspect and one of his accomplices.

The suspect who was already injured told the angry crowd that he was an official of a law enforcement agency in order to avoid becoming a victim of mob justice. The mob, however, attacked the other suspect with stones severely injuring him.

After police reached the scene, they shifted Ammar and the two injured robbers to a hospital where all of them died during treatment, the SHO said, adding that the deceased salesman had received bullet wounds in his upper torso which became the cause of his death.

One of the dead robbers was identified as Adam Baloch who was a resident of Balochistan. The identity of the other suspect is yet to be ascertained.

Police also seized three TT pistols and a snatched motorcycle 125 from the possession of the killed robbers. The SHO explained that later, some people approached the police station and identified the deceased robbers as the culprits in three earlier cases of vehicle snatchings in Orangi Town.

On Wednesday morning, they had snatched a 125 motorcycle in the Mominabad area. It was also revealed that they had earlier been arrested by the Bahadurabad, New Town and Eidgah police stations. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh have arrested two suspected dacoits and murderers from the outskirts of the city. CTD Investigation Incharge Mazhar Mashwani said an investigation regarding criminal cases was under way, during which an informant tipped about the presence of notorious criminals in the Baldia Town area.

A raid was carried out, in which the law enforcers arrested two suspects, Shabbir Ahmed and Abdul Latif, and found a 9mm pistol and TT pistol on them. The suspects were allegedly involved in a number of murder, attempt to murder, police encounter and other cases.

Recently, they had also reportedly murdered their accomplice in the SITE-B area over a dispute and its video was also shared on social media. Several FIRs had been registered against them at the Baldia, Ittehad Town Saeedabad, Madina Colony and Risala police stations.