Woman, daughter, infant killed in roof collapse

Three people — a woman and her daughter, and a one-month-old girl — were killed and the infant’s father was injured after the roof of a house collapsed on top of them in the old city area on Wednesday.

The incident took place at an old house situated near the Kutchhi Memon graveyard. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the site of the incident to pull out the casualties from the rubble.

The four victims were then taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors pronounced three of them dead and admitted the survivor. District City SSP Shabbir Ahmed said the roof of the house was in a dilapidated condition, confirming that two women and a newborn baby were killed and a man was seriously injured in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Zubaida Nadeem, 35, her daughter Afshan, 23, and the one-month-old Rubab Qadeer. The injured, the infant’s father, was identified as Abdul Qadeer, 25. Considering the condition of the house, police fear that other parts of the structure can also collapse, so they have informed the Sindh Building Control Authority.