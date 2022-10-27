Police believe Clifton rape suspects might be serial offenders

The Karachi police believe that the suspects arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the rape of a nine-year-old girl in the Clifton neighbourhood might be serial offenders who saw the gruesome act as their latest hunt.

Even though the investigators have not found any criminal record of the detainees or any complaints filed against them, the police believe that the word the suspects used for the crime points towards their involvement in more such incidents.

Karachi police chief Addl IGP Javed Alam Odho held a news conference at the Karachi Police Office on Wednesday to announce the arrest of both the key suspects. Odho said the police have found no criminal record of the detainees but the investigation is still under way. He pointed out that before kidnapping and raping the girl, the suspects had told each other that they were going on a hunt again.

“Saying such things clearly shows that the suspects might have committed similar acts in the past as well. Police, however, are still conducting an investigation.” He told the media how the police traced and arrested the suspects within three days of the injured girl being brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He also lauded the efforts of the technical team of the police.

“An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, then we formed a special police team who skilfully arrested the suspects within 72 hours.” The police chief said the girl was tricked into getting into a white Alto, following which she was taken to Do Darya, where she was subjected to sexual assault.

“The police team traced the car with the help of CCTV camera footage and witnesses. We found that the car was registered in the name of someone in Ghotki who had sold it to a man named Ghulam Rasool in Karachi.”

Police then arrested the man, who had been working as a driver at a DHA bungalow, and they also arrested his accomplice Khalid in Tando Allahyar since he had escaped there after the incident.

Talking about street crime, he claimed that such incidents have decreased in the past couple of months due to effective police patrolling and snap checking, while several measures are being taken to gradually eliminate them.

South Zone DIG Irfan Ali Baloch, District South SSP Asad Raza and Investigation SP Zahida Perveen also accompanied the city police chief on the occasion. Police had arrested the two key suspects late on Tuesday night, one in Karachi and another in Tando Allahyar, for their alleged involvement in raping the nine-year-old girl after kidnapping her on Monday.

The victim’s family had come to Karachi from Shikarpur because of the floods. They had been sleeping on the Clifton road, and going to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to eat charity food.