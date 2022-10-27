FATF decision hailed

KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) on Wednesday lauded the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to remove Pakistan from its grey list, saying the decision would have a positive impact on the country’s economic outlook.

“Governments, institutions, and international investors will be open to investing in Pakistan as it is now considered a country compliant with FATF’s regulations and guidelines,” Ismail Suttar, EFP president said.

The step was crucial in the country’s journey of economic revival and thus the federation welcomes the decision, he added.

Suttar stated that Pakistan was removed from the grey list after four years of continuous effort by the government and institutions to crack down on money laundering and terror financing. “This action will help the country to gain a boost in its economic reputation.”

In contrast to Moody’s unorthodox decision to downgrade the credit ratings, the decision by FATF would reap many benefits for the country’s progress and economic reputation, he said.

Suttar was of the view that an exit from the list also means increased facilitation of exports, imports, and access to private funds and equity.

“It will also ease the opening of LCs [letter of credits] as more international correspondent banks will be open to partnering with Pakistan based banks.”

The financial markets and currency were expected to react positively and remain bullish after the decision, Suttar said, adding that the decision also highlighted importance of a re-rating by several credit rating agencies in concern to the country’s future economic outlook.