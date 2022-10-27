‘Diamer Basha Dam crucial to boost national economy’

LAHORE: Diamer Basha Dam is a significant project for the national economy as it will store up to 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) water for irrigated agriculture, help mitigate floods, and generate environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said on Wednesday.

He said that on a visit to the dam site, being constructed by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on River Indus, downstream of Chilas town. The minister reviewed excavation at right abutment of the dam and construction work on diversion system and permanent bridge. He was accompanied by advisor to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, special assistant to PM on Water Resources Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, federal secretary Water Resources Hasan Nasir Jamy and chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd).

Shah assured full support of the ministry and directed the project management to expedite their efforts for completion of the project at the earliest. Earlier, CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company flanked by the GM and PD, the consultants and contractors briefed the federal minister about progress on the project.

Construction work is being carried out on 10 different sites, which include excavation of dam abutments from the top, diversion tunnel, diversion canal, power intake, permanent access bridge and access roads.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, Diamer Basha Dam will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land.

It will have installed power generation capacity of 4,500 megawatts, and provide 18 billion units of green and clean

hydel electricity to the national grid per annum.

Later, the minister for Water Resources inaugurated 3 MW-Thak Hydel Power Station - a small power house, sufficient to fulfill energy requirements of 1500-1800 households. It has been constructed by WAPDA with a cost of Rs1.309 billion as one of the confidence building measures (CBMs).

An independent 26-Km long transmission line has also been constructed with a cost of Rs469.039 million for evacuation of electricity from the Hydel Power Station to Harpan Das model village, Chilas. Addressing the local elders, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that the federal government was committed to socio-economic uplift of the people in the project area.

He said a sum of Rs78.5 billion was being spent on resettlement of affectees and CBMs in health, education and infrastructure development. Shah reiterated that the locals would be accorded priority in employment opportunities on Diamer Basha Dam Project.