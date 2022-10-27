TCP gets competitive wheat bid amid elusive Russian deal

LAHORE: Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) on Wednesday was offered a relatively competitive wheat bid for import, while cheaper potential deal with Russia remains elusive.

With downslide of grain prices in the international market, Pakistan managed to strike a relatively good deal against tender of importing 500,000 tonnes wheat, attracting as low as $373.00 a tonne c&f. On the other hand, Russian wheat was available at a much discounted price of about $311 a tonne. Bangladesh has already been importing 500,000 tonne wheat from Russia due to the modest offer being made.

However, cash-starved Pakistan has yet to take any decisive step to broker a government to government deal in this direction, despite the fact that the country is in dire need of importing at least another 1.5-2.0 million tonnes of the grain before March 2023.

Against a tender floated on October 10, 2022, TCP received following eight bids: Aston: 120,000 tonnes at $373.00, CHS: 125,000 tonnes at $384.40, Solaris: 120,000 tonnes at $384.91, FalconBridge: 120,000 tonnes at $387.79, Cargill: 120,000 tonnes at $393.00, Ameropa: 110,000 tonnes at $394.00, Agrocorp: 110,000 tonnes at $397.38 and Bunge: 110,000 tonnes at $414.15. Shipments are said to be due between November 13-18, November 21-26, November 29-Dececember 4, December 7-12 and December 15-20.

State owned TCP has yet to accept any offer as it was still considering the bid price.

Earlier, federal government approved relaxation in TCP tender documents regarding port of entry. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved dropping of two amendments in TCP tender documents for import of wheat through Gwadar Port for the time being.

Centre took the decision as participation of lesser number of bidders in tender opened on September 26, 2022 was primarily due to issues related to handling of designated port.

According to the submission made by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, higher cost on import of wheat through Gwadar Port and shipment inspections at both ports ie, load port and discharge port, might prove to be cumbersome for importers.

Hence, in view of higher cost on import of wheat through Gwadar Port and shipment inspections at both ports, both amendments to TCP tender documents might be dropped for the time being.

The bids were received in response of tender floated to buy 500,000 tonnes wheat. Pakistan has been facing wheat shortage due to multiple factors.

Punjab, the biggest province needs at least one million tonnes of wheat to make up shortfall in production. Imports have also become inevitable after massive floods in the last month ravaged farmland, destroying infrastructure, inflicting over $30 billion of damages.

The response to an earlier tender on September 30, 2022 was lukewarm with no purchase partly due to tender conditions, especially a term compelling a second quality inspection on wheat unloading in Pakistan in addition to the quality inspection at the port of loading.

It should be noted that the Punjab government wants to pile up some stocks, preferably by a million tonnes, asking the federal government to help it import the commodity before it was too late.

Punjab had earlier written to the Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation to give it 500,000 tonnes out of its stocks of three million tonnes, but it was to no avail.