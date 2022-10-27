Stocks plunge as investors keep wary eye on planned PTI protest

Stocks plunged on Wednesday after former prime minister Imran Khan unveiled his protest march plan to press the government for early elections, as political instability adds another layer of risk to an already fragile economy, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 650 points or 1.54 percent to close at 41,540.03 points. The highest index of the day remained at 42,190.03 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,488.81 points. KSE-30 index also shed 263.70 points or 1.70 percent to close at 15,273.56 points.

Traded shares increased by 70 million shares to 265.421 million shares from 195.400 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs7.713 billion from Rs6.242 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.744 trillion from Rs6.824 trillion. Out of 322 companies active in the session, 52 closed in green, 261 in red and 9 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the index nosedived during the day as a bloodbath session was witnessed. “After the former prime minister unveiled his plans for the long march, investor confidence was shaken, and the market fell to an intraday low of 699.90 points right from the start of the trading day,” the brokerage said in a post market note.

“Volumes recorded in the main board were decent as 3rd tier stocks continued to remain in the limelight.”

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said the day kicked off on a negative note where benchmark made an intraday low of 699 points as Imran Khan, chairman PTI, announced that the long march would start from Lahore on next Friday.

A major decliner in the day’s trading session was TRG which dented 89 points from KSE100 Index where the stock closed at its lower limit down 7.5 percent.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp. weak rupee, and poor earnings outlook also dented investors’ sentiment.

“Stocks fell sharply lower on political uncertainty on PTI's call for a long march.”

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs800 to Rs11,480 per share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, which increased by Rs54.90 to Rs1,124.90 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Reliance CottonXD, which fell by Rs29 to Rs510 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which decreased by Rs28.84 to Rs1,680 per share.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (-103.4 points), technology & communication (-89.7 points), E&P’s (-81.2 points), power generation & distribution (-77.2 points) and fertilizer (-53.6 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 35.392 million shares that dropped by 13 paisas to Rs1.42 per share. It was followed by G3 TechClassB with 14.521 million shares that closed lower by 29 paisas to two paisas per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included K-Electric Ltd., TRG Pak Ltd, Hascol Petrol, Hum Network, Unity Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, TPL PropertiesXB and Pak Refinery.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 206.278 million shares from 149.211 million shares.