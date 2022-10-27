Oil jumps 3pc on record high US crude exports

NEW YORK: Oil prices surged about 3 percent on Wednesday, bolstered by U.S. crude exports and as the nation's refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year.

Brent crude futures were up $2.43, or 2.6 percent, to $95.95 a barrel by 12:31 p.m. EDT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.86, or 3.3 percent, to $88.18.

A weaker U.S. dollar also added to bullishness, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies. U.S. crude stocks rose 2.6 million barrels last week, according to weekly government data, more than anticipated, but that was lower than industry figures, which showed a 4.5 million-barrel build. —News Desk