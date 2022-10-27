Oil jumps 3pc on record high US crude exports

NEW YORK: Oil prices surged about 3 percent on Wednesday, bolstered by U.S. crude exports and as the nation's refiners operated at higher-than-usual levels for this time of year.
Brent crude futures were up $2.43, or 2.6 percent, to $95.95 a barrel by 12:31 p.m. EDT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.86, or 3.3 percent, to $88.18.
A weaker U.S. dollar also added to bullishness, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies. U.S. crude stocks rose 2.6 million barrels last week, according to weekly government data, more than anticipated, but that was lower than industry figures, which showed a 4.5 million-barrel build. —News Desk
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Group has signed an agreement with the Network of Organizations...
KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan on Wednesday lauded the Financial Action Task Force decision to...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,800 per tola on Wednesday.According to data released by All...
KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited net profit increased 29 percent to Rs11.520 billion, translating into earnings per share ...
LAHORE: Research has shown that lack of trust is a major reason that compels people to stay out of the tax net in...
LAHORE: Tunisian ambassador Borhene El Kamal on Wednesday said signing of a preferential trade agreement could lead...
Comments