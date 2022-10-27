Rupee weakens despite $1.5bn inflows from ADB

KARACHI: The rupee reversed its upward trend on Wednesday, tracking political unrest following announcement by former prime minister Imran Khan to begin a protest march to Islamabad in support of calling for early elections.

In the interbank market, the local unit fell 0.43 percent to 220.68 against the dollar. It weakened 1.50 rupees to close at 224.40 per dollar in the open market where it had settled at 222.90 in the previous session.

The rupee lost its gains from the three days prior as the currency market didn’t react positively to news of receiving inflows from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) into the country.

“Asian Development Bank has released funds $1.5 billion to Pakistan under BRACE [Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures] programme for the credit of Government of Pakistan’s account with State Bank of Pakistan,” the finance minister Ishaq Dar said on his official Twitter handle.

Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), declared on Tuesday that a "long march" from Lahore to Islamabad would begin on Friday (October 28).

The recent decrease in the rupee, according to Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, was partially a result of political uncertainty.

The market determines the currency. For previous two to three days, there has been a high demand for dollars to pay for imports. In the open market, demand was also high, according to Tariq.

“The outlook for the rupee will depend on the political climate. However, another inflow from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) may improve sentiment,” he added.

Following the country's terrible floods, the ADB provided much-needed financing that will help increase foreign currency reserves. The central bank's foreign exchange reserves are now $9 billion as a result of the latest inflows. As of October 14, the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $7.59 billion.

Investors were concerned about Pakistan's ability to repay its foreign debt after the country's five-year credit default swap soared by 3,071 basis points to a 13-year high of 52.8 percent on Monday on worries of default and rating downgrades.

For the current fiscal year, the country needs for foreign financing are estimated to be in the $32–$34 billion range.