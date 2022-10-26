Partial solar eclipse witnessed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A partial solar eclipse was witnessed on Tuesday in Pakistan and most of the world except for the Americas.

The phenomenon in Islamabad saw about half of the sun hidden by the moon as it passed between the sun and the Earth. The eclipse was witnessed in Islamabad from 03:43pm to 5:22pm, Lahore from 3:49pm to 5:20pm, Karachi 3:57pm to 5:56pm, Peshawar 3:41pm to 5:28pm and in Quetta from 3:44pm to 5:51pm.

The partial eclipse began at 1:58pm and ended at 6:02pm with greatest eclipse occurring at 4:00pm. The partial solar eclipse, visible from Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East and Asia, became visible first in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Russia experienced up to 80 percent of the sun disappearing from view. Images of the eclipse began circulating on social media and in live streams, with photographers posting photos from across the sun’s path.

Though some had to contend with clouds blocking the view, others were able to get clear looks, revealing a full bite out of the sun. At its most striking, it looked like a chubby, orange crescent moon.

Because the moon is smaller than Earth, the moon’s shadow covers only a small part of Earth’s surface and is visible only from certain regions. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks the sun either in part or in totality, as seen from Earth.

As the moon makes its orbit around Earth, and as Earth orbits around the sun, the moon gets caught in the middle and casts a shadow on Earth. Anyone standing in that shadow will be able to see the solar eclipse.