KE customers to get refund of Rs4.7/unit in Nov bills

ISLAMABAD: While concluding a public hearing on the application of K-Electric, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday gave a hint that the company may pay Rs4.70/unit back to power consumers in November 2022 bills.

This reimbursement would be made on account of fuel price adjustment for September 2022 as the company charged higher prices from their consumers during the month, while per unit cost of generation was low in that month.

The utility has requested a reduction of Rs4.62 per unit under the FCA for September 2022. The benefit of this reduction will be passed on to consumers through November 2022 bills. The FCA is reviewed every month as per the tariff regime applicable across the country, and is applicable to the consumers’ bills for one month only.

The power regulator held public hearings on the petitions of privately-run distribution company where K-Electric showed its willingness to pay back Rs4.62/unit to its power consumers. Nepra Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi chaired the proceedings, while the authority’s members Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan from KP and Rafique Ahmad Shaikh from Sindh were also present. These proposed calculations were made after hearing the parties and calculating their electricity sale-purchase data for the month of September 2022. The regulator will issue its final decision in a few days to incorporate the decision.

If Nepra finalises this Rs4.70/unit, the Karachi-based facility would reimburse approximately Rs8.2 billion to consumers. This adjustment/relief would be available to all user categories KE except lifeline power consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, agricultural consumers and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS).

This would be the third month in a row since July 2022 the regulator has instructed K-Electric to reimburse the consumers for high prices charged in earlier months. For August 2022 FCA, the regulator on Oct 14 gave its decision and directed K-Electric to reimburse Rs4.88/unit to consumers in October 2022 bills, which have an impact of around Rs8.5 billion.

For July’s FCA, Nepra had asked the KE to refund Rs4.117 per unit to consumers in their September 2020 bills, and it was being paid back and had a total impact of approximately Rs7.4 billion on the company.

For June 2022’s FCA, Nepra had allowed K-Electric to collect an additional Rs11.102/unit in electricity bills for August and September 2022, which has a combined impact of Rs25 billion. For May’s FCA, the regulator allowed KE to charge an extra Rs9.518/unit in two months, including Rs2.6322/unit in July and Rs6.886/unit in August bills.

Meanwhile, K-Electric’s spokesperson said, “September’s FCA is lower primarily due to a reduction in fuel prices. The price of power purchased from CPPA-G (Central Power Purchasing Agency) in September decreased by 36 percent from June 2022. Similarly, for RLNG, the price in September decreased by 13 percent from June 2022. For furnace oil, the price in September increased by 2 percent from June 2022”.

The official said, “Reviews for Fuel Charge Adjustments are made every month and is applicable on the consumers as per directions issued by Nepra”.

He further said, “Consumers get a benefit when fuel prices decline in comparison to the reference month. FCAs are applied after Nepra’s scrutiny and public hearings which are conducted independently for KE and state-owned entities (XWDISCOs)”.

On Monday, Nepra allowed K-Electric to collect an additional Rs12.6818 per kWh from the power consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for April-June 2022. Interestingly, the variation may not affect the consumers due to government’s uniform tariff policy applicable across the county. The final decision rests with the federal government.