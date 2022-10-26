‘FIA played key role in Pakistan’s removal from grey list’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) played a vital role in Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list, a spokesman for the agency said on Tuesday.

While many departments, both civil and military, deserve the credit for this national effort, the FIA’s role in accomplishing this gigantic task was quite significant. The FIA demonstrating significant progress on the action related to Hawala/Hundi, whereas, in the ML Action Plan. The FIA under the leadership of DG Mohsin Hassan Butt, briefed the FATF team and impressed them with the administrative and operational mechanisms.