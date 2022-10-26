‘FIA played key role in Pakistan’s removal from grey list’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) played a vital role in Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list, a spokesman for the agency said on Tuesday.
While many departments, both civil and military, deserve the credit for this national effort, the FIA’s role in accomplishing this gigantic task was quite significant. The FIA demonstrating significant progress on the action related to Hawala/Hundi, whereas, in the ML Action Plan. The FIA under the leadership of DG Mohsin Hassan Butt, briefed the FATF team and impressed them with the administrative and operational mechanisms.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday termed it premature to form a commission on...
MUZAFFARABAD/ BAGH: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday launched the commercial helicopter flight operations of Kashmir...
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed reservations concerning the recently passed Criminal...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted Pashtun Tahafuz Movement MNA Ali Wazir and ten other party...
RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at...
ISLAMABAD: In a bid to protect the investment of Rs 10 billion in prizes bonds, the government has extended the...
Comments