HRCP concerned over enforced disappearances bill

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed reservations concerning the recently passed Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022.
“While the amendment acknowledges the crime of enforced disappearance and defines this as the ‘unlawful or illegal deprivation of liberty by an agent of the state’, it does not address the need for a new legal architecture extending civilian oversight to these very agents,” said a statement issued by the HRCP on Tuesday. It said legislation to determine the mandate of the agencies is also necessary. Additionally, the bill does not address the question of reparations to victims and their families nor does it address the accountability of perpetrators. The laws regarding investigating and trying civilians should be amended, the statement concluded.
