PTM leader Ali Wazir, 10 others acquitted in sedition case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted Pashtun Tahafuz Movement MNA Ali Wazir and ten other party leaders for want of evidence in a sedition case.
The South Waziristan lawmaker, who is incarcerated in the Karachi central prison since December 31, 2020, was booked in four identical cases lodged in Karachi for allegedly delivering provocative speeches and inciting the pubic against the state institutions, defaming them and committing sedition.
The case in question pertains to organising a rally in the limits of Sohrab Goth police station, where he, along with other PTM leaders, allegedly chanted slogans and made speeches to incite public and defame state institutions.
The ATC-XII judge, who conducted trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, pronounced the judgement he had reserved after the defence and prosecution sides concluded their arguments.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday termed it premature to form a commission on...
MUZAFFARABAD/ BAGH: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday launched the commercial helicopter flight operations of Kashmir...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency played a vital role in Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list, a...
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed reservations concerning the recently passed Criminal...
RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at...
ISLAMABAD: In a bid to protect the investment of Rs 10 billion in prizes bonds, the government has extended the...
Comments