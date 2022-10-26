Court adjourns hearing in case against Shehbaz family until Nov 15

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz family until Nov 15.

As the hearing commenced, counsel for Hamza Shehbaz moved an application before the court seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance before the court due to health issues.

The court, while accepting Hamza’s plea, adjourned the case until Nov 15. In the reference against Shehbaz family, the NAB claimed that in the last 30 years, the family assets had increased from Rs2 million to Rs7,000 million, which the family had failed to justify. The NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, in connivance with his co-accused family members, “benamidars”, close associates, employees, and moneychangers, had developed an organised system of money-laundering for the accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs7,328 million.

The NAB had nominated Shehbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz, and daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference. Suleman Shehbaz is already a proclaimed offender in this case.